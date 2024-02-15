Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Sells 1,943 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $562.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.52. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $571.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Saia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

