Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LNC

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LNC stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.