Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $1,653,691.20 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.49 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.29.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

