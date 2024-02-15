Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $1,653,691.20 in Stock

Feb 15th, 2024

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Free Report) EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.49 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.29.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

