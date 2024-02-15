GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Robin Schulman Sells 30,543 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,178,714.24.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00.

GitLab Stock Up 2.0 %

GitLab stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

