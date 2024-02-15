Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 20,499 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $2,414,987.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,905,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,742,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $2,381,172.75.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $3,014,884.80.

On Monday, February 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80.

FirstCash Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $122.87.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in FirstCash by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. TD Cowen began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

