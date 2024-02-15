Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

