Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $255.36

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.36.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $270.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.66. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $273.54.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

