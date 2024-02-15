Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $255.36

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.36.
AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Report on AXON
Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.4 %
Axon Enterprise stock opened at $270.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.66. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $273.54.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.