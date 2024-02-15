New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,587,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 868,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.22.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
