Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Target Price at $134.14

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.14.

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $1,123,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,401.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $5,868,979 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Globe Life by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 36,310 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $4,718,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $125.35 on Friday. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $127.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

