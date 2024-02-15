Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $152.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.10.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $116.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $118.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

