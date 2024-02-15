Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $160.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $143.02 on Monday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,085. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

