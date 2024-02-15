StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Trinity Biotech’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, February 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

