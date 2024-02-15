Susquehanna Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $64.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

