Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $197.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,340 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,160. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,092,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $82,209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 489.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK opened at $176.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $180.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.33.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

