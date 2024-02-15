Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Target Price at $74.86

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $88.96 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $92.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.60, a P/E/G ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $1,038,312.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $42,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,826.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $1,038,312.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,895 shares of company stock worth $25,107,048. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after buying an additional 932,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 346,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

