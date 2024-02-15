Citigroup Lowers Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $7.50

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NWL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.28.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.