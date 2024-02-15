Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $4.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.82.
WIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
NYSE:WIT opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
