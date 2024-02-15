PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.77.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $167.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.57 and its 200-day moving average is $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.