Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.74 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

TSE ATH opened at C$4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.54 and a 52 week high of C$4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.02.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

