BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,559,968.80 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 432,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,191,447 shares in the company, valued at $396,615,608.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $226,356.90.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $926,525.88.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $2,600,105.92.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $3,728,951.72.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,306,448.13.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,146,528.79.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $284,764.02.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

BIGZ stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

