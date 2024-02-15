Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $4,698,400.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91.

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $486.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.28 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.18.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

