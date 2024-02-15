Insider Selling: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) EVP Sells 59,397 Shares of Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48. The firm has a market cap of $374.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,434,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

