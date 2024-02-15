RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,350,908.80 in Stock

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 919,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $19,350,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,769,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RXO alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of RXO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 43,678 shares of RXO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $862,203.72.

On Friday, November 17th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 26,648 shares of RXO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $528,696.32.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of RXO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.89, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. RXO’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in RXO by 6,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXO. Bank of America downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.