Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. Five9 has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.