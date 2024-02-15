Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Drops By 33.5%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FTSL stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 347,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.