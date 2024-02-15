Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Drops By 33.5%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
FTSL stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
