Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $6.00 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,057 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

