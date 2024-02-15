RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

RDCM opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.72. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the second quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

