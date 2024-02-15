StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

TAIT opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

