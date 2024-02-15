StockNews.com Downgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Buy

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $233.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.87.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.