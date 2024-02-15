Financial Review: Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) vs. Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Free Report) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Deveron alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Deveron and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deveron N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 6.67% 26.14% 8.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deveron 0 1 0 0 2.00 Science Applications International 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Deveron and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Deveron presently has a consensus price target of C$0.95, indicating a potential upside of 763.64%. Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $125.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.71%. Given Deveron’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Deveron is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deveron and Science Applications International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deveron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.70 billion 0.90 $300.00 million $9.45 14.07

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Deveron.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Deveron on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deveron

(Get Free Report)

Deveron Corp. provides data collection and analytics services to the agricultural industry in Canada and the United States. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc. It also offers services in the areas of fertility sampling, agronomic insights, lab sciences, carbon, soil health, and field imagery. The company was formerly known as Deveron UAS Corp. and changed its name to Deveron Corp. in September 2020. Deveron Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Deveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.