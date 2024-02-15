RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $264.14 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.02.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.