StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.63.

StepStone Group stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $13,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in StepStone Group by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after buying an additional 367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 351,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

