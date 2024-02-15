Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGNX. William Blair reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.71.

RGNX opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $738.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

