iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 682,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,756,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,746,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 634,244 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

