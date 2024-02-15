iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 682,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,756,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance
ACWX stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
