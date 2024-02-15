FMC (NYSE:FMC) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

