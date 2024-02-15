DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $111.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DTE opened at $105.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,155,000 after acquiring an additional 683,250 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $74,478,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.