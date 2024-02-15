KeyCorp Boosts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $198.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.55.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE EGP opened at $183.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $152.45 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.24 and its 200 day moving average is $174.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 54,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.