JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSBD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Up 1.4 %

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.