Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

PSBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Shares of PSBD stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

