Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.
PSBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palmer Square Capital BDC
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.