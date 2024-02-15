Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $78.00 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.49 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after buying an additional 168,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,212,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

