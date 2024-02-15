Critical Survey: VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 VersaBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

VersaBank has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.26%. Given VersaBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and VersaBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $45.46 billion 1.52 $6.83 billion $0.88 11.73 VersaBank $176.45 million 1.62 $31.26 million $1.16 9.50

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. VersaBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 9.71% 7.27% 0.35% VersaBank 17.72% 11.55% 1.08%

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VersaBank beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

