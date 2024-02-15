Reviewing Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) & LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LXP Industrial Trust and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brixmor Property Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.72%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.75%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 305.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 16.02% 2.41% 1.36% Brixmor Property Group 24.50% 10.60% 3.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 8.03 $113.78 million $0.17 51.89 Brixmor Property Group $1.25 billion 5.50 $354.19 million $1.01 22.57

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats LXP Industrial Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

