Head-To-Head Survey: RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) vs. Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) and RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and RayzeBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alzamend Neuro N/A -612.26% -207.52% RayzeBio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alzamend Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 RayzeBio 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alzamend Neuro and RayzeBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alzamend Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,400.00%. RayzeBio has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 49.80%. Given Alzamend Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alzamend Neuro is more favorable than RayzeBio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and RayzeBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$14.88 million ($1.51) -0.60 RayzeBio N/A N/A -$68.60 million N/A N/A

Summary

Alzamend Neuro beats RayzeBio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alzamend Neuro

(Get Free Report)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About RayzeBio

(Get Free Report)

RayzeBio, Inc. develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

