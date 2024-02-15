NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised NerdWallet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $16.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,654.35 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. FMR LLC boosted its position in NerdWallet by 88.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,515 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NerdWallet by 43.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 924,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NerdWallet by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 570,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NerdWallet by 51.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 994,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 336,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

