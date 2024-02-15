Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $368.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

