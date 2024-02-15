Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.52. Methanex has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

