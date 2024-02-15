StockNews.com Lowers REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $43.31 on Monday. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.74%. Analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

REX American Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth $40,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

