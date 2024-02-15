StockNews.com Lowers REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
REX American Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $43.31 on Monday. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.74%. Analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
