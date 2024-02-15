Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Saputo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$31.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.81.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$27.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.69. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.75 and a twelve month high of C$37.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

In related news, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 7,650 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15. Also, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,405 shares of company stock worth $415,145. 42.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

