Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.43.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Manitowoc stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $576.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,507,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Manitowoc by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

