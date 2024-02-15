Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CL. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.71 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,123 shares of company stock worth $11,793,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

